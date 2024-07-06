President Bola Tinubu has lamented the low electricity generation for a country as big as Nigeria

The president said it was disappointing that a big country like Nigeria is generating only 4.5 gigawatts, which was not sufficient for the country

Tinubu's lamentation came hours after the electricity distribution company announced an upward review of electricity tariffs in the country

President Bola Tinubu has expressed disappointment in Nigeria's electricity generation, stating that 4.5 gigawatts is insufficient for a country of its size.

Tinubu made this statement during the inauguration of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council in Abuja, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions to the country's economic challenges.

Tinubu laments poor electricity generation of Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on private sector roles

He highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic reforms, particularly in the energy sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu stressed the need to improve the oil and gas sector, increase electricity generation and distribution, and ensure energy security in Nigeria.

His statement reads in part:

“We are determined to do that with your cooperation, collaboration, and recommendations. As a nation, it is so shameful that we are still generating 4.5GW of electricity."

President Tinubu inaugurated the economic council at the presidential villa on Thursday, July 4, making Nigerian business giants, including Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu, members of the council.

Labour kicks against new electricity hike

Tinubu's comment came barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the organized private sector rejected his government's new electricity hike.

According to The Punch, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved a tariff increase for Band A customers, citing the depreciation of the naira and inflation. The increase will affect 15% of electricity consumers, who will see their rates rise from N206.80 per kilowatt-hour to N209.50/kWh, a 300% increase from the original rate of N68/kWh.

The hike, which goes into effect on July 1, will impact customers of several distribution companies, including Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company. The increase is part of NERC's multi-year tariff to ensure sustainable energy distribution.

Tinubu denies alleged plans to legalize LGBT

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government had denied the report that President Bola Tinubu was planning to introduce LGBT rights into the country.

Clarifying the rumour clauses in the Samoa Agreement, the presidency that Nigeria law superseded the agreement.

The government assured that President Tinubu would not sign any agreement that would contradict the interest of Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng