President Bola Tinubu has been commended for his address to the nation on the recently concluded nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests

Titilope Anifowoshe, a public commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, urged the president to let his actions speak for him

Anifowoshe maintained that the real problem is not about the leadership but about the people's attitude towards nation-building

President Bola Tinubu's manner of handling the recently concluded nationwide hunger protest has been analysed by Nigerian topmost public affairs commentator, Titilope Anifowoshe.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the legal practitioner maintained that the demonstration is a complex issue with many layers of perspectives.

Why Nigerians should focus on nation-building Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Hunger protest: Analysis of Tinubu's speech

She added that Tinubu's comment carries some hope but also leaves many in doubt about what the government is doing to address the country's hunger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her statement reads:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of the EndBadGovernance protest is a complex issue that can be viewed from different perspectives. On one hand, his response through a national address was unprecedented and showed a deep understanding of the structural issues plaguing our nation.

"His words resonated with many Nigerians, offering a glimmer of hope that there is a leader who recognizes the gravity of our situation and is prepared to take bold steps to address it. However, his speech also sparked a sense of fear and uncertainty, as it laid bare the extent of the damage that has been done and the enormity of the task ahead. The question remains: can we fix these issues in time, or are we too far gone?

"The chaos and destruction that accompanied the protests, particularly in northern Nigeria, highlighted the inadequacies of our intelligence agencies and raised serious questions about the capacity of our governors to manage their states effectively.

"The scale of the unrest suggests that the problem is not limited to President Tinubu alone. It’s a reflection of a much deeper malaise within our society—one that touches on our eroded culture, our weakened sense of ethics and values, and the pervasive ineptitude that has come to define the attitude of many civil servants."

How Nigerians can solve Nigeria's problem - Anifowoshe

She went further to comment that Nigeria's problem is not only about the leaders but about the people. She noted that President Tinubu would be tested not by his speech but by his actions.

She told Legit.ng that:

"I strongly believe that the Nigerian problem is not just about leadership; it’s about all of us. It’s about our willingness—or lack thereof—to hold ourselves and our leaders accountable. It’s about whether we, as a people, are ready to embrace the hard work, discipline, and unity needed to rebuild our nation from the ground up.

"From our civil servants to our local government councils to the state assemblies, from the state executives to the federal legislature, every leader must be committed to transforming Nigeria. But beyond that, every Nigerian must be willing to play their part.

"For President Tinubu, the real work lies ahead. The true test of his capacity is not in the speeches he makes, but in the actions, he takes to address the deep-seated issues that have held our country back for too long. The Nigerian problem can be solved, but only if we all come together to make it happen."

Russia speaks on Nigerian protesters waving its flags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Russian embassy in Nigeria had distanced Moscow from the protesters waving its flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria.

According to the embassy, the decision of the protesters to wave Russian flags was their personal choice and condemned any violent protest.

Source: Legit.ng