Dr Imran Adeleke of the Lagos State University of Education has said the ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn will become increasingly important in the future job market

Sharing a way to survive the current harsh economic times in Nigeria, Adeleke advised people to upskill

Nigeria is currently experiencing one of its worst economic crises in a generation, leading to widespread concern

Alimosho, Lagos state - Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is facing several challenges that are seriously affecting its citizens.

These include weakened naira, high food prices, fuel scarcity, and kidnap for ransom.

Dr Imran Adeleke gives hope and says it is possible to navigate through Nigeria's current harsh economy.

Speaking during the 2024 Professional Day and Book Fair organised by the Alimosho Professional Group (APG), Dr Imran Adeleke, an associate professor of Information Systems at the Lagos State University of Education, identified multiple taxations, poor governance, infrastructural deficit, insecurity, as some of the causes of the current challenges in Nigeria.

Sharing a way to survive the current harsh economic times in Nigeria, Adeleke advised people to upskill 'because it is important for one’s chosen career'.

He also pointed out that the ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn will become increasingly important in the future job market.

Adeleke explained:

“Technology is constantly evolving, and it is essential to stay up-to-date with the latest developments.

“For example, a software developer may need to relearn programming languages and techniques to stay competitive in the job market.

“A study by the World Economic Forum found that the skills required for many jobs are changing rapidly, and up to 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025.

“This means that the ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn will become increasingly important in the future job market.”

Furthermore, the university lecturer urged people to have a good planning strategy, be spiritual, embrace teamwork, and be value creators.

Advice for Japa enthusiasts

Speaking to Legit.ng on the sideline of the event, Dr. Isa Elegbede Olalekan of the Lagos State University (LASU), acknowledged that “things have gone wrong in Nigeria. He, however, counselled Nigerians to “japa with sense”.

Elegbede advised his compatriots to “japa on a knowledge-based level”.

He said:

“Before you japa, make sure you have one or two skills. If you don’t have money, and you are really committed, you will get it (the skills). With small data, you can gain knowledge on say YouTube.

“You might not get the knowledge 100 percent, but by the time you watch a few YouTube videos by different authors and jot some points, from there, you jot the skill and you gain the basic background. From there, you can even apply for internships.”

