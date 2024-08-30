Clip of Onyeka Onwenu's Body Being Taken Away by Pallbearers Triggers Emotions Online: "So Unreal"
- The body of highly revered Nigerian icon Onyeka Onwenu being taken out of the church by pall-bearers has sparked emotional reactions online
- The late musician died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at a friend's 80th birthday party
- In a video that has just appeared online, Onyeka's body was being moved from church, spurring emotions on social media
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerians' spirits have been dampened as the final burial of Onyeka Onwenu, known as the “Elegant Stallion," is happening today.
The Nigerian socialite died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at an event honouring Dr Stella Okoli, the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.
Her death was a rude shock to many Nigerians who have followed her career through the years. Onwenu was a singer, renowned writer, politician, broadcaster, activist, and actress who excelled across spheres.
In a new video recording that Legit.ng sighted Onyeka Onwenu’s body was being taken away by pallbearers, who were dressed in traditional Isi Agu outfits.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Watch video here:
See another clip here:
CKN News reports that the family has announced that the funeral service occurred at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, followed by a private burial at a vault in Ikoyi.
Onyeka was 72 years old and is survived by two sons.
Fans grieve over Onyeka Onwenu
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from lovers of the late icon.
@hibiscus_belle:
"This still feels so unreal😭😭😭😭."
@chimex_22_na_american_:
"Why Lagos! What happen to Igbo land."
@igbokitcheneko:
"Life one min you are here the next min is not promised . Go well woman of substance."
@thescentsanctuarybyj:
"May her soul rest in peace."
@_chy.som:
"Rip legend."
@nenenwaa:
"May her soul rest in peace."
Onwenu’s memo on how she wants to be buried
Before her tragic passing on Tuesday night, July 30, late Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu reflected on burials and how she wanted to be mourned.
In the richly infused opinion piece published three years ago, Obi Cubana's mother's lavish burial triggered the You and I hitmaker.
Onwenu gave her honest take on spending excessively at burials and instructed family and friends on paying their last respects.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng