The body of highly revered Nigerian icon Onyeka Onwenu being taken out of the church by pall-bearers has sparked emotional reactions online

The late musician died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at a friend's 80th birthday party

In a video that has just appeared online, Onyeka's body was being moved from church, spurring emotions on social media

Nigerians' spirits have been dampened as the final burial of Onyeka Onwenu, known as the “Elegant Stallion," is happening today.

The Nigerian socialite died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at an event honouring Dr Stella Okoli, the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

Clip of Onyeka Onwenu's body leaving the church trends. Credit: @onyekaonwenu

Her death was a rude shock to many Nigerians who have followed her career through the years. Onwenu was a singer, renowned writer, politician, broadcaster, activist, and actress who excelled across spheres.

In a new video recording that Legit.ng sighted Onyeka Onwenu’s body was being taken away by pallbearers, who were dressed in traditional Isi Agu outfits.

CKN News reports that the family has announced that the funeral service occurred at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, followed by a private burial at a vault in Ikoyi.

Onyeka was 72 years old and is survived by two sons.

Fans grieve over Onyeka Onwenu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from lovers of the late icon.

@hibiscus_belle:

"This still feels so unreal😭😭😭😭."

@chimex_22_na_american_:

"Why Lagos! What happen to Igbo land."

@igbokitcheneko:

"Life one min you are here the next min is not promised . Go well woman of substance."

@thescentsanctuarybyj:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@_chy.som:

"Rip legend."

@nenenwaa:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Onwenu’s memo on how she wants to be buried

Before her tragic passing on Tuesday night, July 30, late Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu reflected on burials and how she wanted to be mourned.

In the richly infused opinion piece published three years ago, Obi Cubana's mother's lavish burial triggered the You and I hitmaker.

Onwenu gave her honest take on spending excessively at burials and instructed family and friends on paying their last respects.

Source: Legit.ng