Late Nigerian singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has been buried as videos from her funeral rites go viral

Recall that the Elegant Stallion, as she was fondly called, gave up the ghost on July 30 after falling during a function she attended

The viral footages online showed the top dignitaries present at the event, including former Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi

The late Nigerian singer and journalist Onyeka Onwenu, known as the "Elegant Stallion," has been laid to rest.

The musician died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital in Ikeja after falling during a function honouring Emzor Pharmaceuticals' Managing Director, Dr Stella Okoli.

The Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, held the funeral service, followed by a private burial in an Ikoyi mausoleum.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti were captured at the burial premises.

Onwenu was a talented singer with a successful track record, as well as a broadcaster, actor, politician, and activist. She died at the age of 72, leaving two sons.

Watch a concise video of her burial ceremony:

Onyeka Onwenu’s trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

in10tionalman:

"Live your life so you can be remembered for good."

ayo_bishi:

"No matter how beautiful an Ambulance 🚑 looks it will never Be Your Portion This Year Amen."

oluchukwu_____:

"Vanity upon vanity , everyone will pay this price someday .. Rest easy legend."

ajonwatakili:

"Igbos well done ooh maka the insecurities ewe na ala Igbo, Our brothers are now doing burials in Lagos."

swanky_wheels_:

"She no get village?"

constance.ebere:

"@ajonwatakili but you are not Igbo if you were, you would know she is married to a yoruba man which means it has to be in her husband's house."

emeka_:

"Arondizuogu nkọ? It is well. May her body be laid to rest there and may her soul rest in eternal peace."

jogatti8:

"Rest in Perfect peace mama we love you so much you will always be remembered you are peace and loved ."

lady.chisom:

"May her soul rest in peace… We’ll miss her melodious voice."

Onwenu’s memo on how she wants to be buried

Before her tragic passing on Tuesday night, July 30, late Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu reflected on burials and how she wanted to be mourned.

In the richly infused opinion piece published three years ago, Obi Cubana's mother's lavish burial triggered the You and I hitmaker.

Onwenu gave her honest take on spending excessively at burials and instructed family and friends on paying their last respects.

