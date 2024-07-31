The tragic death of iconic Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu has continued to send shockwaves via the internet

A recent video that made the rounds online saw the moment the musician's lifeless body was being moved out of the hospital

Recall that the One Love hitmaker was declared dead at Reddington Hospital in Lagos as fans and netizens pour in their condolences

Late legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu's remains, have been transported from the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Recall that reports hit the internet that the renowned media personality, known for powerful voice and activism, died on Tuesday night, July 30, at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos after slumping at the 80th birthday party of Mrs Stella Okoli.

Onyeka Onwenu's remains taken out of Lagos hospital.

In viral footage captured by NTA and sighted by Legit.ng online, a black ambulance was seen moving out of the hospital as voices could be heard saying that it contained the corpse of the 'You and I' hitmaker.

Onyeka Owenu's remains spur reactions online

maryamtity:

:Onyeka Onwenu, The Elegant Stallion! A Legend l stan! Reign in Power, Queen and Godspeed."

itsgabbieof:

"She never knew that would be her last but whenever a person is about to leave they become happy and the mood doubles... May her soul rest in peace I've known this woman since childhood.."

adinmasomadina:

"Life is fickle ,elegant stallion now referred to as remains."

donwilly01_:

"Nawa !! Somebody that was full of life yesterday!! God Abeg."

iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"I wish we don’t have to die after all, But unfortunately that’s some freaking realest reality that is certainly gonna Hit us all."

obifranklyn:

"Chai, this life is truly vanity. An Lange lady that performed energetically last night is now dead and being wheeled out just like that."

dammyiyaniwura:

"Shld be a national burial.. She really deserves to be buried in a very good way.. She is a Legend who was loved by all irrespective of tribe."

iam_dadymunso:

"You are going to show at 72 who does that your health first."

15 popular songs by Onyeka Onwenu

Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu is gone, but her legacy still lives and will be revered by many.

The celebrated songbird began her music career in 1981 while still with the NTA, with the release of 'For the Love of You', a pop album.

Legit.ng remembered some of her iconic songs that have left indelible marks in the hearts of fans as they continue to mourn her tragic passing.

Source: Legit.ng