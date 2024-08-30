Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye triggered a fresh conversation on social media as she interrupted another programme in Abuja

The minister, who was seen in a viral video visibly frustrated, disrupted the event, noting that the use of the federal ministry of women affairs’ name without her permission constitute a serious offence

Legit.ng reports that Kennedy-Ohanenye who said that she does not care about criticisms from a section of the public vowed to continue to pursue the Renewed Hope of President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the minister of women affairs, has again disrupted another event organised “without her permission” in Abuja.

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, August 30, Kennedy-Ohanenye was seen lamenting about the unauthorised formulation of programmes in the Nigerian capital city.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye halted a programme in Abuja and voiced her concerns. Photo credit: Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

She said organisers of such programmes must ensure they infuse empowerment of women in their activities.

According to her, organising workshops and seminars would not directly impact the people.

‘’Let this be the last time women affairs will organise anything that I am not aware of. You try next time, I will come here and get you people disgraced.

“Few weeks ago, there was a hunger protest and they talked about peace and security. Women are not empowered, children are suffering, Nigerians are suffering, but we waste money all the time on frivolous things.

“I am sorry. Many people may misunderstand me, but I am ready to be misunderstood. I am ready to be tortured. I am ready.

"I have changed the narrative, I said 'no programme without empowerment'."

Kennedy-Ohanenye, a trained lawyer, contested for the presidency in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election for the 2023 poll. However, she later stepped down for Bola Tinubu.

On August 21, 2023, Tinubu, the incumbent president of Nigeria, appointed her to her current role.

Women affairs’ minister disrupts Abuja event

22 days ago, Legit.ng had reported how the minister publicly interrupted a programme organised by Mela-Chiyoma PAT Limited, accusing the organisers of impersonation.

According to her, the event, tagged “Unveiling the power of women and food security,” was conveyed in the name of the ministry of women affairs without approval.

