Legendary Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu is set to be buried exactly a month after her demise

Her funeral flyer made the rounds on social media, only a few hours before her burial, stating details of the ceremony

Many Nigerians reacted to Onyeka Onwenu’s burial arrangements, with many of them praying for her peaceful rest

Late Nigerian singer, journalist and activist Onyeka Onwenu is getting set to be buried exactly a month after her demise.

The Elegant Stallion died on July 30, 2024, after collapsing following her performance at a birthday party in Lagos, and she was rushed to Reddington Hospital, Ikeja. The news of her demise shook many Nigerians to their core.

In a new development, Onyeka Onwenu’s burial flyer emerged on social media only a few hours before the funeral.

Onyeka Onwenu's burial arrangement trends.

According to the details shared on the flyer, the late legendary singer would be buried on Friday, August 30, 2024.

A service of songs will be held at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos from 10 am to 12 pm. The late singer would then be buried at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi from 2 pm to 4 pm.

See the burial flyer below:

What fans said about Onwenu’s burial details

Many Nigerians reacted to Onyeka Onwenu’s burial arrangements after the flyer made the rounds on social media. Several of them said words of prayers for her soul. Read their comments below:

Jenie_blinks:

“In this world you come and you go 😢.”

princess_mirabel_benjamin:

“😢😢😢 rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

officialblessingnwankwo1:

“She wanted it quiet. Let's grant her request. Rest in peace sis.”

nonnyjella:

“This life eeh, may her soul rest in peace…Amen.”

official_mrright_:

“Chai it's well 😢 may she rest in peace.”

Tessytheeventplanner:

“Rest in Powet legend 🕊️ 🕊️.”

being_mrs_babs:

“May her soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️.”

Ironbarlyn:

“Way to go.....May her soul rest.”

havilahdivas101:

“Wow just like that?hmmm life oh life.Rip great onyeka mama❤️.”

Onyeka Onwenu's plan for her burial

Recall that following Onwenu’s death, her memo on how she wants to be buried reemerged on social media.

In the three-year-old opinion piece, the legendary singer outlined how she wanted to be remembered and buried.

"Do it quickly, quietly, and privately," Onwenu wrote in a 2021 editorial piece for Premium Times, underlining the need for a low-key burial.

She advised her loved ones to "mourn, yes, but not excessively," and instead celebrate her life via prayers and cheerful moments.

