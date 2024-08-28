Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has frowned at the disturbing wave of attacks by pirates in the state

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian coastal waters of the Niger Delta count among the most perilous water spaces in the world

On Wednesday, August 28, maritime workers protested against the attacks and kidnappings-for-ransom in the oil-rich state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Members of the Rivers commercial district of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) trooped to the streets on Wednesday, August 28, to protest against incessant attacks on passenger boats along the state’s waterways by armed men.

The attackers often reportedly kidnap many people for ransom.

Rivers governor, Sim Fubara, has frowned at the attacks on boat operators and sea travellers by pirates on sea routes in the state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Reacting to the development, Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, called on security agencies to crack down on the pirates and sea robbers.

Receiving the protesters at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara asserted that the state had placed priority on peace, security of lives and property of residents.

Represented by George Nwaeke, the head of Rivers civil service, Fubara ordered a crackdown on sea pirates in the oil-rich state.

He said:

“I want to tell you that it will not be taken lightly.

“So, to me, what you have done, you call it a protest, but it is not a protest. It is a civic responsibility, to show that having observed something, you are reporting it to the appropriate quarters.

“I want to assure you that this government will not leave any stone unturned to bring security to every person that is in this state.”

Gunmen kidnap Rivers revenue board director

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the director of the Rivers state board of internal revenue service, Aribibia Fubara, was kidnapped by gunmen in Port Harcourt.

The gunmen reportedly came through the Okirika waterfront in a speedboat to the Marine base axis of Port Harcourt. The hoodlums quickly identified their target after storming the area, whisked him into their boat, and zoomed off.

