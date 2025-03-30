Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-Ilory has declared Monday, March 31, 2025, as the official Eid-el-Fitr day for Nigerian Muslims, citing scientific and Islamic principles

He emphasized that modern astronomical calculations confirm the new crescent will not be visible on March 29, making March 31 the first day of Shawwal

Urging adherence to both scientific and Islamic teachings, Sheikh El-Ilory extended his best wishes to Muslim leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto

The Mudir of Markaz, Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-Ilory, has officially declared that Muslims in Nigeria should observe Eid-el-Fitr on Monday, March 31, 2025.

This announcement comes as he seeks to clarify uncertainties regarding the exact day of the celebration.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Sheikh El-Ilory via his official X page, emphasized that modern technology and scientific calculations provide reliable insights into the sighting of the new crescent, which determines the end of Ramadan.

Scientific basis for the date

The cleric explained that the Islamic tradition, following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), mandates that fasting should commence and conclude with the sighting of the new crescent.

However, he pointed out that contemporary astronomical knowledge allows for accurate predictions of moon phases.

"With the help of modern technology, we can determine the probable time for the new moon’s appearance, just as we can predict sunrise, sunset, and eclipses," Sheikh El-Ilory stated.

According to the astronomical data he referenced, the age of the new moon in Nigeria on Saturday, March 29, 2025, will be 6 hours and 59 minutes, making it practically impossible to sight with the naked eye.

Similarly, in Saudi Arabia, the moon’s age will be only 4 hours and 40 minutes, rendering its sighting unfeasible.

"The generation of an imaginary image using CCD machines is not in line with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as evident in Islamic jurisprudence," he added.

Call for unity and acceptance

Sheikh El-Ilory urged Muslims to adhere to both scientific evidence and Islamic teachings to avoid confusion regarding the day of Eid.

"Monday, March 31, 2025, will mark the 1st of Shawwal and the first day of Eid-el-Fitr, in accordance with both the tradition of the Holy Prophet and scientific findings," he stated.

In his message of unity, he extended his best wishes to the Muslim leadership across the country, including His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto.

"May this Eid bring peace, blessings, and harmony to all Muslims in Nigeria," he concluded.

