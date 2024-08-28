BREAKING: “A Great Loss To The Country”, Tears as Prominent Kano Industrialist, Essam Makarem, Dies
FCT, Abuja - Sheikh Essam Fayez Makarem, a philanthropist and founder of Moukarim Metalwood Factory Limited, Kano state, is reportedly dead.
Details of the industrialist's death are still sketchy, but a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, disclosed the update on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, via a social media post.
Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page:
"Essam Faiz Moukarim; Essam was a proud Lebanese/Nigerian and a foremost industrialist. A pacesetter, a compassionate humanitarian and a visionary whose innovations transformed our local production lines and landscape. His death is a great loss to the country.
"May his gentle soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and the good Lebanese community in Nigeria."
Legit.ng reports that Makarem, a Lebanese, was born and spent much of his life in Nigeria where he established several businesses including Moukarim Metalwood Factory Limited, a furniture-manufacturing company (founded in 1959); Mouka Limited, a foam-manufacturing outfit; and Nigeria Gas and Steel Limited., which produces steel pipes and sheets, wires and nails.
