Gunmen have abducted the director of Rivers Revenue Service Aribibia Fubara, in Port Harcourt, the state capital

The abductors stormed the area through the Okirika Waterfront in a speedboat and whispered Fubara away to an unknown location

Fubara's family members are yet to be contacted by the kidnappers as of the time of filing this report on Monday, August 26

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The director of the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service Aribibia Fubara, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the gunmen came through the Okirika Waterfront in a speedboat to the Marine Base axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

As reported by The Punch, the hoodlums quickly identified their target after storming the area and whisked him into their boat, zoomed off.

The gunmen about six in number reportedly shot many times in the air before zooming off with Fubara.

Fubara is also a Knight of Saint Christopher, in the Anglican Communion.

The abductors had yet to make any contact with the family of their captive as of the time of filing this report.

The younger brother of the victim, Emmanuel Fubara, said the matter had been officially reported to the police, The Nation reports.

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the kidnap incident.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of all tactical units and alerted all area commanders to ensure he is rescued unhurt

“Also, the CP has given them an order to ensure the suspects are apprehended and make them face the law. “

