President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with residents in towns and villages affected by flooding across the country

In a message, President Tinubu said losses reported recently from prominent northern states were very disturbing

The Nigerian leader affirmed that natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects

Yola, Adamawa state - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 28, said he received the news of the devastation wreaked by floods on communities and farmlands across Nigeria with "profound grief".

Legit.ng reports that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said recently that at least 49 people have lost their lives to floods in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The FG had asked stakeholders to proffer solutions to recurring floods in several parts of Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

Manzo Ezekiel, NEMA spokesperson, disclosed that 41,344 people have been displaced by flooding in Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

Tinubu sad over northeast floods

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesman, the Nigerian leader "sympathised with all victims of these ravages of nature, especially bereaved families, farmers, displaced communities, and those who have lost property".

Ngelale said his principal re-emphasised the need for a concerted effort to address "existential environmental concerns" and build a more climate-resilient and adaptive society.

The statement by Ngelale noted that Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased while assuring citizens that his administration, through the relevant agencies, "will continue to provide the needed support for victims as well as timely warnings to mitigate the impact of environmental mishaps".

Legit.ng reports that flooding is a common and recurring disaster in Nigeria. The damage and losses recorded during the 2012 flood disaster were severe; however, the 2022 floods, which were on a multidimensional scale, had more devastating effects.

Apart from northeast states, provinces in Nigeria that are prone to flooding include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Ogun.

Heavy rainfall: Lagos battles floodwaters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prolonged period of heavy rainfall resulted in severe flooding in residential areas and major roads in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state.

The downpour, which lasted for several hours left many residents stranded and their property damaged.

