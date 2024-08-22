The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has gone to court to stop the October, 5 local government election

The APC caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, said the processes are not in tandem with the law

Okocha disclosed that the APC will not participate in the election because the party was not carried along in the entire arrangement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has withdrawn from the local government election scheduled for Saturday, October 5.

The APC caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, said the party will not participate in the electoral exercise due to some procedural flaws.

APC said the election is not in tandem with any known law. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Okocha said the process of conducting the election is not in tandem with any known law.

As reported by Vanguard, Okocha stated this while speaking at an enlarged stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 21.

Okocha disclosed that the APC has already gone to court to stop all the processes of conducting the election because it does not follow all the due processes of law.

“The topical issue we have to discuss is the issue of APC contesting local government elections on the 5th of October. That is one thing you would like to hear. We are in court and I will not speak in any matter that is in court. The much I can say to you is that the cause of action is to restrain the agencies that will conduct that election that they announced behind us.”

He further stated that:

“We are not saying we wouldn’t contest the election our contention is until the processes is in tandem with the law and that we as a party we are also aware we were not carried along in the entire arrangement.”

Source: Legit.ng