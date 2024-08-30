Governor Nasiru Idris said his administration’s readiness to pay the N70,000 new minimum wage

The Kebbi state governor said the NLC and his government will dialogue on the N70,000 minimum wage implementation

Idris stated this when Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership in the state paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, August 30

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Governor Nasiru Idris has assured Kebbi state workers of his administration’s readiness to pay the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Idris said his administration will commence implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage as soon as the template to do so is delivered to him.

Governor Idris said NLC and his government will dialogue on N70,000 minimum wage implementation Photo credit: @KBStGovt

He made this known during the courtesy visit of the chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership at Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, August 30, Daily Trust reports.

The governor urged the people to disregard those persons who have been going about saying his administration would not pay the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“Even the federal government that approved the new wage is yet to commence payment. This will be so until modalities are finalised. When we are ready, the NLC and my government will dialogue to chart the best course of action for implementation,”

The state NLC Chairman, Comrade Murtala Usman, described Idris as the “most labour friendly” in the country.

Usman said the visit was to show their appreciation to the governor.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Idris detached himself from the 36 state governors who disclosed that they could not afford the N62,000 minimum wage.

Idris said he was not aware of the meeting where governors made their stand known on the disputed N62,000 minimum wage.

