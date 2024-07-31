Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has cried out over the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000

Yahaya said his administration cannot pay civil servants in the state the N70,000 new minimum wage

He argued that even with the increased allocation from the federation account, the state cannot afford the new package for workers

Gombe State - Governor Inuwa Yahaya said his administration cannot pay the new national minimum wage of N70,000 to civil servants in Gombe state.

Yahaya said that the increased allocation from the federation account is not enough to implement the increased wage package in the state.

Governor Yahaya said Gombe state’s limited allocation is not enough to pay N70,000 minimum wage Photo credit: @governor_gombe

According to Premium Times, he stated this while speaking at a meeting with labour leaders, civil society organisations, and traders associations at the Government House in Gombe on Tuesday, July 30.

“I cannot pay the N70,000 minimum wage, and I suspect many other states are in the same predicament.”

The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum said many state governors struggle to implement even the previous minimum wage of N30,000.

Governor Yahaya said he has yet to receive the promised 20 trucks of rice from the federal government.

The rice was intended to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the state.

He added that Gombe state received only N2 billion, contrary to the N5 billion palliative allegedly given to states.

Legit.ng recalls that Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, said staff like house help, apprentices, and other domestic workers would not be paid less than N70,000.

Akpabio stated this during the passage of the new minimum wage bill forwarded to the chamber by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, July 23.

