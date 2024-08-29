The Yobe state government has reacted to claims that it has approved the N70,000 minimum wage

Governor Mai Mala Buni noted that his government had not issued a statement regarding the approval of the new wage but it is still working on it and will provide an update soon

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni's director-general of press and media affairs, made the clarification in a statement on Thursday and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state said his government has not approved the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Yobe Governor Buni clarifies approval of N70,000 minimum wage for workers. Photo credit: Nigeria Laour Congress HQ, Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Yobe government speaks on approving 70,000

The state government refuted claims circulating in the polity about approving a new minimum wage, describing the information as false and misleading.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement issued in Damaturu on Thursday, August 29, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni's director-general of press and media affairs, clarified that the state government has not yet made any official announcement regarding the new minimum wage.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, he noted that the government is still in the process of deliberation and will issue a formal statement once a decision has been reached.

“The Yobe Government has been made aware of a false and misleading social media post claiming that a new minimum wage has been approved.

“The government has not released any statement on this matter and will communicate any updates once they are finalized,” said Mohammed.

He criticised the unauthorized post for being irresponsible and misleading, noting that it lacked specifics and failed to indicate its origin, rendering it professionally discredited.

Mohammed, however, urged the public is advised to disregard misleading posts.

Read more on new minimum wage:

Civil servants threaten states over N70,000 minimum wage

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Civil Servants had threatened to shut down states if the governors refuse to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage.

The president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Shehu Muhammed, said the workers would go after states not ready to implement the new minimum wage.

Source: Legit.ng