The governor of Ebonyi state Francis Nwifuru has put smiles on the faces of the workers in the southeast state

Nwifuru on Saturday approved the new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in Ebonyi state, with implementation set to begin in September

The governor made this known during the Ojiji Izhi New Yam Festival and also criticized the handling of some state contracts

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state, has approved the payment of N70,000 minimum wage to civil servants under the employ of the state.

Minimum wage: Ebonyi to commence payment of 70k by September

Nwifuru announced this on Saturday, August 31, at the grand finale of the Ojiji Izhi New Yam Festival.

“I have directed relevant government authorities to draft out modalities for the payment of the new minimum wage commencing in September,” he said.

As reported by The Punch, the governor, however, frowned at the lackadaisical manner by which government projects awarded as contracts to prominent leaders of the state were handled, especially the housing estates at Izo autonomous community in the Ishielu local government area.

He gave a marching order to the Commissioner for Housing to ensure the painting of the houses immediately.

Nwifuru further called on residents of the state not to hesitate to report government projects being delayed by contractors.

