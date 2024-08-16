Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the N35,000 wage award is not part of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

The NLC Lagos state Chairman, Funmi Sessi, called for a new wage structure to reflect various cadre and salary grade levels of all categories of workers in the state’s public service.

Sessi said this while reacting to the report that Lagos state was already paying more than N70,000 prescribed minimum wage to its employees.

He stated this while speaking in Lagos on Friday, August 16, Vanguard reports.

The labour union boss commended Governor Babajide Olusolu Sanwo-Olu for implementing the N35,000 wage award palliative to public servants.

He urged Sanwo-Olu to constitute a wage committee to look into the immediate implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage to all categories of public servants in the state.

“NLC commends the state Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to the welfare of workers as evident in the state being the first to implement the N35,000 wage award palliative to public servants in the nation.

“Alluding to the N35,000 palliative wage award as part of the calculated earned income in the state is not the true situation since the wage award does not reflect on the allowances,”

