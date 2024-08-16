Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule said Nasarawa state does not have the financial capacity to pay the new minimum wage of N70,000 to civil servants in the state.

Sule said the state will be able to implement the new N70,000 minimum wage in the next two years.

Governor Sule said Nasarawa can’t pay N70,000 minimum wage Photo credit: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

He stated this during a meeting with representatives of organised labour to discuss issues concerning the welfare of workers in the state at the Government House, Lafia.

The governor, however, said his administration will implement the backlog of promotions for workers from the year 2019 to 2023, The Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I am much more aware, more than two months ago, that we have agreed on promotion between 2019 to date, that is from 2019-2023. The idea was to address promotion for the last years 2019 to 2023 so that we will be up to date. We will not fall into the same problem that we had, which I inherited, where workers were not promoted for over eight years.”

Sule agreed to implement the promotion of workers after the labour union asked for the suspension of the implementation of the new minimum wage for a short while to allow for the implementation of the outstanding promotions/

“What I told you then was that we were waiting for what will be the impact of the minimum wage. If the impact of the minimum wage comes to us as say, N800m a month, if you put together this N200m, it is about one billion naira. The state can not pay. The state does not have the capacity to pay.”

Nigerian governor cries out over N70,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state cried out over the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

Yahaya said his administration cannot pay civil servants in the state the N70,000 new minimum wage.

He argued that even with the increased allocation from the federation account, the state cannot afford the new package for workers.

Source: Legit.ng