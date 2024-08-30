The governor of Enugu state, Peter Mbah has expressed readiness to pay workers the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage

Mbah on Thursday, August 29, set up the implementation committee in the state to oversee the payment of the new wage

The development follows the recent signing of a new minimum wage bill into law by President Bola Tinubu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has inaugurated a committee to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage for public servants in the southeast state.

Enugu Governor Peter Mbah and the new minimum wage committee in the state. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

N70K minimum wage: Mbah says workers welfare is key

The committee, which has a maximum of one month to submit its report, was inaugurated, on Thursday, August 29, at the Government House, Enugu state.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, the state’s Head of Service, Kenneth Ugwu, will serve as the chairperson of the committee, a representative of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Sandra George is the secretary.

The State Commissioner for Labour and Employment, Chika Ugwuoke, the Accountant-General of the state, Anthony Okenwa, and the Commissioner of Finance & Economic Development, Nathaniel Uramah are members of the committee.

Mbah, during the inauguration, reiterated his commitment to workers’ welfare and urged the committee to consult widely with relevant persons especially in the ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that the workers take ownership of the eventual report, Premium Times reported.

The governor confirmed the development in a post share on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Mbah wrote:

"Our goal is to ensure we have an environment where workers feel valued and are driven to achieve the lofty goals we have set for our state. I am confident that the committee will not only meet but exceed our expectations, delivering results that will set a new standard for labour relations in Enugu State."

This comes a month after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the new minimum wage bill into law, to further confirm his approval of N70,000 pay for Nigerian workers.

