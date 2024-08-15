NCDC has confirmed new cases of Mpox out of the 788 suspected cases in the 36 states of the federation

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this on Thursday and added that the new cases were confirmed in Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos and two other states

Idris also gave an update on the cases of cholera in some states within Nigeria while noting, no deaths have been recorded so far

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria is currently battling with cholera outbreak and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Prevention on Thursday, August 15, said the nation had recorded a total of 39 confirmed cases of Mpox and zero deaths across 33 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, made this known at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, August 15.

As reported by The Punch, he said that as of August 11, 2024, the country had recorded 5,951 suspected cases and 176 deaths across 36 States and the FCT, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centre for Disease Control declared a public health emergency on Tuesday, August 13, due to the growing mpox outbreak on the continent.

The outbreak has swept through several African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo.

So far, about 2,863 confirmed mpox cases and 517 deaths across 13 African countries have been reported in 2024 alone.

Mpox update: Lagos, Bayelsa, others lead pack with new cases

But on Thursday, Idris added that some states of the country have been put on high alert for the Mpox outbreak, Daily Trust reported.

As he noted that the new mpox cases were confirmed in Bayelsa, Lagos, Cross-River, Ogun, Ebonyi, Ondo states.

“In Nigeria, cumulatively, a total of 39 confirmed cases and zero deaths have been recorded across 33 States and the FCT, from the beginning of the year 2024. Bayelsa (16), Cross River (5), Ogun (4), Lagos (4), Ondo (3), and Ebonyi (3) leading the pack.

“Noting the significant concern of the ease of cross-border transmission, this press conference is part of the effort to intensify our coordination and communication with stakeholders to manage the spread of the virus and prevent disease importation,” Idris said.

What to know about Mpox

Mpox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease (i.e., disease of animals transmitted from animals to humans) that is endemic in several African countries including the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa. The exact reservoir of the virus is still unknown, although rodents, squirrels,s and monkeys are suspected to play a part in transmission.

The mpox virus can spread both from animal to human and from human to human. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by direct contact with the blood, body fluids, skin, or mucosal lesions of infected animals (e.g., monkeys, squirrels, and rodents). This can happen through a bite, scratch, handling of, or eating inadequately cooked or other products of infected bushmeat. Human-to-human (person-to-person) transmission occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected human or materials contaminated with the virus, such as clothing or bedding.

