The Lagos state speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has made recommendations for the surging cases of Cholera in the state

Obasa asserted that the residents of the state need to be enlightened about the causes of the disease

The House agreed that the government needs to take active measures to curb the cases of the disease

The Lagos state House of Assembly has recommended measures to combat the spiralling cases of cholera in the state.

The toll of death attributed to the malady has risen to 21 as of the latest update obtainable from governmental officials.

Lagos Speaker encourages the government to use local languages to explain to residents. Image: X/@jidesanwo-olu, Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

The Lagos Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa noted that the state's residents need to be educated about the activities causing the illness.

This is to make sure the source of the disease is being contained, as curing might not be the most effective way to address it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lagos Speaker made the statement in one of the legislative body sessions and was public in a release signed by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary.

He said:

"We must encourage the government to continue to sensitise the people in every language that is spoken in Lagos."

Drainage and canal monitoring

The Speaker also encouraged that stricter measures be put in place to ensure that the drainage and canals in the state are kept clean.

This is to ensure that the residents do not turn them into dumping sites, which will, in turn, become breeding grounds for diseases.

Real reason for cholera outbreak

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has provided clarity regarding the source of the cholera outbreak currently affecting the state.

Initial reports indicated that the outbreak was linked to the consumption of an unregistered tiger nut drink allegedly sold in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

However, responding to the report, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, clarified that Ms. Ogunyemi did not definitively state the findings of the state's investigation into the cholera outbreak.

Lagos police rescue abducted Fouani brothers

In another report, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Command had successfully rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers.

The siblings, Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, were reportedly kidnapped on June 14 around 6 pm while returning from their factory by boat.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd, the family’s business, specialises in electronics and is the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng