Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos government, through Kemi Ogunyemi, the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on health, has said that the suspected cases of cholera in the state have increased to 401, while 21 people have died of the disease.

According to the statement, the three local governments with the highest records of the case are Kosofe, Eti-Osa and Lagos Island.

The Punch reported that the update was included in a statement signed by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the director of public affairs at the state's Ministry of Health, on Thursday, June 20.

What is cholera?

Cholera is a water—and food-borne disease caused by ingesting the bacteria Vibrio cholerae in contaminated food or water. The disease can lead to acute water diarrhoea, and in severe cases, it can kill its patient within hours if not treated on time.

The endemic disease is seasonal in Nigeria, as it happens yearly in Nigeria, during the rainy season and mostly in poor sanitation areas.

The statement from the Ministry of Health reads in part:

“Ogunyemi revealed this today while providing an update on the outbreak after meeting with members of the Lagos State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. She added that the death toll has also risen to 21, an increase of six from the previously reported 15 fatalities.”

