Cholera in Nigeria has spread across 30 of the 36 states in Nigeria, and an official statement indicated that it has spread to 107 local governments

According to Jide Idris, the director general of the NCDC, there are reported 1,528 suspected cases of the outbreak in the country presently

However, officials maintained that ten states, including Lagos, Bayelsa, Zamfara, and Nasarawa are among the ten states currently mostly affected

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria is currently affected by a cholera outbreak, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Prevention disclosed that the disease had spread to 107 local government areas in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, June 24, the NCDC director general, Jide Idris, disclosed the development in Abuja, adding that 1,528 suspected cases were reported between January 1 and June 11, 2024.

According to The Punch, the primary source of the outbreak is traced to contaminated water and inadequate sanitation. It was also disclosed that the beginning of the rainy season often leads to cases of cholera cases being increased as a result of flooding and compromised sources of water.

10 states highly affected by cholera outbreak

At least ten states in the country are highly affected presently. The affected states are listed below:

Lagos Bayelsa Zamfara Abia Cross River Bauchi Delta Katsina Imo Nasarawa

What is Cholera?

According to the NCDC, Cholera is a water-borne, food disease that is caused by Vibrio cholerae, the ingestion of the organism presence in contaminated water and food. Such water is usually infected by the faeces of contaminated individuals.

This can happen at the source of the water when it is being transported or while being stored at home. Soiled hands can contaminate food. It could be contaminated during preparation or while eating.

Other vectors of cholera disease transmission are commercial ice and bottled water, beverages prepared with contaminated water and sold by street vendors, and cooked vegetables and fruits freshened with untreated wastewater.

