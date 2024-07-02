The Oyo State Government, through Commissioner Abdulmoheed Mogbonjubola, urges residents to maintain vigilance and adopt good sanitation practices

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Government has urged residents to remain vigilant, maintain good sanitation, and take preventive measures against cholera.

This appeal was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Environment, Arc. Abdulmoheed Mogbonjubola, in Ibadan on Monday, June 1.

Oyo state commissioner for environment, Abdulmoheed Mogbonjubola, advises residents amid the cholera outbreak

Mogbonjubola expressed concern over the World Health Organization's (WHO) confirmation of a cholera outbreak in parts of Nigeria, which is part of a global resurgence, as reported by PM News.

The commissioner noted that although Nigeria is among 14 African countries experiencing this resurgence, Oyo state currently has no confirmed cholera cases, as tests on suspected cases have come back negative, Nigerian Tribune reported.

However, the cholera outbreaks in neighbouring states have heightened the vigilance of the state government.

The Commissioner stated:

"We urge everyone to be more vigilant, practice good sanitation and hygiene both at home and work, and take preventive measures to prevent the spread of cholera.

"This includes keeping the environment clean and properly disposing of waste at designated locations. Make sure to use clean and safe water. Water from dubious sources should be thoroughly boiled or treated with a chlorine solution, using one part chlorine to 100 parts water."

Oyo gov't launches community awareness campaign

He stated that the state government has initiated a community awareness campaign to prevent the disease.

The Commissioner emphasized Oyo state government's dedication to preventing a cholera outbreak.

The commissioner confirmed that the Ministry is currently collaborating effectively with the Office of the First Lady, Engineer Mrs. Tamunomini Seyi Makinde, and other agencies.

These efforts include sensitization drives and implementing preventive measures to ensure the disease does not spread within the State's communities.

He said:

"We are aware of the cholera outbreak in several states across the country, and our sympathies are with those affected.

"Although Oyo State has not reported any cases, we remain vigilant and are implementing preventive measures to prevent the spread of this disease in our communities."

Lagos cholera outbreak: Over 20 dead, cases jump to 417

In another report, the Lagos state government reported on Friday, June 21 that the number of deaths following the cholera outbreak in the state has risen to 24, while suspected cases have increased from 401 to 417.

The commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this disclosure in a situation report shared on his social media handle on Friday, June 16.

Legit.ng reported that in an updated detailed report on 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state, the commissioner for Health disclosed that about 24 people have been confirmed dead, while 35 cases have been established and 417 are suspected to be carriers of the infection.

