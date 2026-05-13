Breaking: Netanyahu's Secret Visit to the UAE During War with Iran Uncovered

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's secret UAE visit amid military operation marks a pivotal diplomatic moment

Meeting with UAE President leads to claims of significant breakthroughs in bilateral relations

Hamas criticises ceasefire violations, alleging continued Israeli attacks on Gaza civilians

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that he made a previously undisclosed visit to the United Arab Emirates during Israel’s military operation against Iran.

According to a statement released by his office, Netanyahu travelled secretly to the Gulf nation in the middle of the operation known as “Roar of the Lion”.

Netanyahu's Secret Visit to the UAE During War with Iran Uncovered

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu met UAE president

The statement said the Israeli leader held talks with the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the visit, Al Jazeera reported.

“In the midst of Operation ‘Roar of the Lion,’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates and met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” the statement read.

Israeli officials described the visit as a major diplomatic step amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Israel claims diplomatic breakthrough

The Israeli government further claimed that the meeting produced significant progress in relations between both countries.

“This visit led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” the statement added.

The disclosure comes at a time of growing regional uncertainty following the escalation of hostilities involving Iran and continuing tensions linked to the war in Gaza.

Hamas reacts to ceasefire concerns

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem criticised comments made by former United Nations envoy Nickolay Mladenov regarding the situation in Gaza.

Qassem accused Israel of violating ceasefire understandings and restricting humanitarian aid from entering the territory.

“Mladenov should have identified the party violating the ceasefire agreement and restricting the entry of aid into Gaza,” Qassem said in a statement.

He further alleged that Israel had continued attacks on civilians while altering security boundaries despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to Qassem, Hamas had taken “all the necessary steps” to support the implementation of a proposed peace framework linked to former US President Donald Trump’s reported 20-point plan for Gaza.

Iran sends important message to Nigeria amidst war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, has stated that the country is prepared to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

In an AriseTV interview on Sunday, March 8, 2026, the ambassador emphasised Iran’s commitment to working with governments facing security threats.

Source: Legit.ng