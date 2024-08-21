Three suspects, now confirmed, were apprehended after they attempted to kidnap a Lagosian on Wednesday

Names of the suspects have been identified and swiftly taken into custody for further investigation into the incident

Efforts have also been reportedly put in place to capture the remaining two suspects who managed to escape

Lagos, Nigeria – Three suspects were apprehended following an attempted kidnapping of a Lagosian on Ebute Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrests on Wednesday.

Police intervened and arrested three suspects. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person not related.

Source: Getty Images

Suspects in custody

The suspects, identified as Taiwo Olayinka (30), Azeez Sodiq (33), and Saheed Moonstruck (23), were taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this information during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ongoing investigation

SP Hundeyin stated, “Three suspects have been in our custody since yesterday, shortly after the incident, and efforts are on to arrest the remaining two suspects that escaped. Meanwhile, investigation has commenced.”

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Kidnapping remains a significant security challenge in Nigeria, with alarming statistics highlighting the severity of the issue.

According to Global Rights, between 2019 and 2023, 15,597 people were kidnapped across Nigeria. In Lagos, the situation is also concerning. A report by Sahara Reporters indicated that Lagos recorded 157 kidnapping cases within an 11-month period in 2023.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), Nigeria accounted for more than 52% of all abductions in West Africa from organised political violence between 2019 and 2023.

Although the Nigerian government has intensified security operations, Afolabi Adekaiyaoja, a research expert, told Al Jazeera in April that curtailing kidnappers has been a herculean task:

"The economic hardship during this period has only increased and different policies drive different dimensions. As a result, this has led to kidnapping being seen as a viable and profitable endeavour. This inability is not down to the military alone – there is a cross-government failing in security response. There needs to be a stronger synergy in communal buy-in in securing facilities and also escalating necessary intelligence … There should be a renewed focus on necessary and frankly overdue police reform and a stronger synergy between intelligence and security agencies.”

Police arrest notorious Abuja kidnapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that The federal capital territory police command had confirmed the arrest of a notorious Abuja kidnapper, Chinaza Phillip.

Operatives of the Kaduna state police command arrested Chinaza on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng