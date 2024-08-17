Chinese company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, took over offshore assets of the federal government of Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the company announced the release of one of the three presidential jets seized based on the order of a French court

Former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, whose name has been mentioned in the matter, spoke out on Saturday, August 17

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A serving senator and former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, on Saturday, August 17, said his administration "is not in discussion" before the courts on the controversial joint venture agreement a Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co Limited, allegedly had with the state government.

Daniel in a statement obtained by Legit.ng denied the alleged "terms or proprietary" of the agreement for the establishment of the Ogun/Guangdong Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in the prominent southwest state, adding that instead, he discussed "the termination of a management contract."

Senator Gbenga Daniel presents his side of the story concerning Nigeria's seized national assets. Photo credit: @JustusOGD

Source: Twitter

The federal lawmaker under whose tenure the purported controversial agreement with the Chinese was reached, stated that the Ogun/Guangdong FTZ project still exists "and several Nigerians are working there as we write".

Seized jets: Daniel cautions public over commentaries

Furthermore, the 68-year-old fumed at "so many incorrect reports and misrepresentation of facts on timelines of activities relating to the establishment and operations" of the FTZ.

Daniel's statement partly reads:

"Rather than engaging on media comments, the most reasonable course of action that Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel would rather engage in is helping Nigeria, through the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to finding a diplomatic solution to the issue at hand with available records that could assist the federal government in pursuing its course at the arbitration and before the courts.

"He (Daniel) cannot do this on the pages of the newspapers and on other media which may also compromise the strength of Nigeria's arguments in the courts.

"We need to also appreciate that this matter is before various courts in several countries and it is subjudice for anyone to speak on them."

Read Gbenga Daniel's full statement below:

Chinese company releases 1 seized jet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited released one of the seized presidential jets of Nigeria.

Zhongshan Fucheng's spokesperson disclosed that the company released the aircraft because Nigeria's leader, Bola Tinubu, will soon need it to travel to a scheduled meeting with French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Legit.ng