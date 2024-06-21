The Lagos State government updated on Friday, June 21 that the death toll from the Cholera outbreak has risen to 24, with suspected cases increasing to 417

Previously, on Thursday, June 20, the death toll stood at 21, while suspected cases had risen from 350 to 401

Commissioner of Health Prof. Akin Abayomi provided these detailed updates across 20 LGAs emphasizing the need to prioritize hygiene measures

Lagos state-In a recent update, the Lagos state government reported on Friday, June 21 that the number of deaths following the Cholera outbreak in the state has risen to 24, while suspected cases have increased from 401 to 417.

The commissioner made this disclosure in a situation report shared on his social media X handle, on Friday, June 16

LAgos updates on cholera outbreak

Source: Twitter

Recall that as of Thursday, June 20, the death toll of the cholera outbreak was about 21, while suspected cases moved from 350 to 401, the state government, indicating a significant increase.

In an updated detailed report on 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state, the commissioner of health, Lagos state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that about 24 people have been confirmed dead, while 35 cases have been established and 417 are suspected to be carriers of the infection.

The commissioner, however, called on residents of the state to remain careful and maintain proper hygiene.

He said:

"Let's adhere strictly to personal and environmental hygiene."

Speaking on why there is a surge in the cases, the special adviser to the Lagos state governor on health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, said the increase in cases was expected due to the large gatherings that took place during the Eld-el-Kabir celebration, as reported by The Sun.

Adding her voice to the need for personal and environmental hygiene, Ogunyemi advised that citizens seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as watery diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, general malaise, and fever, stressing that cholera treatment is provided free of charge at all public health facilities.

