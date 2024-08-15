The NJC has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu, for appointment as the next chief justice of Nigeria (CJN)

According to a statement from the council, the recommendation was imperative as the incumbent CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will formally bow out of office on August 22, 2024

Legit.ng gathered that the NJC also recommended 27 candidates for appointment as judges of state high courts

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun as the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

If ratified, Justice Kekere-Ekun will succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is bowing out of the bench on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The National Judicial Council has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu, to replace Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the CJN. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

NJC recommends Justice Kekere-Ekun as next CJN

Legit.ng reports that the CJN is the head of the judicial arm of the government of Nigeria, and presides over the country's Supreme Court and the NJC.

Apart from Justice Kekere-Ekun's elevation, 27 others were recommended as judges of state high courts, the NJC noted in a statement issued by Soji Oye, the organisation's director of information.

Check out the list of the 27 candidates for appointment as judges of state courts and one candidate for appointment as Qadi of the Sharia court of the FCT, Abuja, to their various state governors and President Bola Tinubu below:

6 Judges, high court of Kwara state

Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho Folorunsho, Oba Muritala

4 judges, high court of Benue state

Kor, Vincent Tersoo

Tor, Damian Tersugh

Adagba, Nguhemen Julie

Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna

1 judge, high court of Kaduna state

Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru

8 judges, high court of Rivers state

Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi

Onyiri, Frank

Ugoji, Victor Chinedum

Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah

Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester

Obomanu, Godswill Vidal

Oguguo, Rita Chituru

Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi

2 judges, customary court of appeal, Benue state

Igba, Theophilus Terhile

Onche, Ogah Inalegwu

6 judges, high court of Ondo state

Fabuluje, Adewumi William

Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu

Daomi, Williams Adebisi

Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness

Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola

Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah

1 Qadi, Sharia court of appeal, FCT Abuja

Muhammad, Lawal Munir

Source: Legit.ng