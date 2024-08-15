BREAKING: NJC Picks Justice Kekere-Ekun as CJN Ariwoola's Successor, 27 for High Court, List Emerges
- The NJC has recommended Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Tinubu, for appointment as the next chief justice of Nigeria (CJN)
- According to a statement from the council, the recommendation was imperative as the incumbent CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will formally bow out of office on August 22, 2024
- Legit.ng gathered that the NJC also recommended 27 candidates for appointment as judges of state high courts
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering the Nigerian judiciary.
FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun as the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).
If ratified, Justice Kekere-Ekun will succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is bowing out of the bench on Thursday, August 22, 2024.
NJC recommends Justice Kekere-Ekun as next CJN
Legit.ng reports that the CJN is the head of the judicial arm of the government of Nigeria, and presides over the country's Supreme Court and the NJC.
Apart from Justice Kekere-Ekun's elevation, 27 others were recommended as judges of state high courts, the NJC noted in a statement issued by Soji Oye, the organisation's director of information.
Check out the list of the 27 candidates for appointment as judges of state courts and one candidate for appointment as Qadi of the Sharia court of the FCT, Abuja, to their various state governors and President Bola Tinubu below:
6 Judges, high court of Kwara state
- Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi
- Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo
- Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan
- Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike
- Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho
- Folorunsho, Oba Muritala
4 judges, high court of Benue state
Kor, Vincent Tersoo
Tor, Damian Tersugh
Adagba, Nguhemen Julie
Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna
1 judge, high court of Kaduna state
Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru
8 judges, high court of Rivers state
Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi
Onyiri, Frank
Ugoji, Victor Chinedum
Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah
Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester
Obomanu, Godswill Vidal
Oguguo, Rita Chituru
Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi
2 judges, customary court of appeal, Benue state
Igba, Theophilus Terhile
Onche, Ogah Inalegwu
6 judges, high court of Ondo state
Fabuluje, Adewumi William
Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu
Daomi, Williams Adebisi
Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness
Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola
Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah
1 Qadi, Sharia court of appeal, FCT Abuja
Muhammad, Lawal Munir
