BREAKING: President Tinubu to Leave for Equatorial Guinea, Details Emerge
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit on Wednesday, August 14.
Tinubu is to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.
The Special Adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 13.
Ngelale said President Tinubu will meet President Mbasogo at the Presidential Villa on arrival.
According to the statement, meetings will be held between the two leaders, and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security, signed.
The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet who will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations.
