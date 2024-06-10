The National Judicial Council, NJC, has been called upon to immediately begin a probe of the Rivers State High Court, following the judgment that re-instated the sacked lawmakers in the State House of Assembly.

Coalition for Justice and Accountability (CJA), through its President, Comrade Dada Segun Akin, faulted the court's judgement ordering the 27 lawmakers to return to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

NJC challenged to probe Rivers state high court Photo Credit: @NGCourtofAppeal, @SimFubaraKSC

The Coalition condemns in strong terms the judgment delivered by a Rivers State High Court, which ruled that the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) are still members of the PDP and Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to the group, the judgment can only be celebrated by enemies of the judiciary, Rivers State and Nigeria.

Recall that, in December 2023, 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, led by the then Speaker of the Rivers Assembly, Martin Amawhule, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In line with the constitutional provision that a legislator who defects should vacate his seat,a Rivers State High Court restrained the defected lawmakers from parading as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

With the restraining order, Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo was elected as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a judgement delivered by a Rivers State High Court, the judge, after striking out the suit based on the preliminary objection, went into the merits and held that the defected members are still members of the PDP.

The group made its position known in a statement sent to Legit.ng shortly after the judgment was delivered. The statement reads in part:

"We are shocked that the judge arrived at the conclusion that the defected members were still members of the PDP when the members themselves stated reasons for their defection.

"In the letter of defection submitted by Martins Amaewhule and 25 others on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly on December 18th, 2023, the members cited division in the PDP as the reason for their defection."

