BREAKING: Bill Seeking 10yrs Imprisonment, N5m Fine For Not Reciting National Anthem, Others Emerge
Tajudeen Abba, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has introduced the Counter Subversion Bill on the floor of the Green Chamber. The bill sought punishment for anyone who refused to recite the reintroduced national anthem President Bola Tinubu recently accented to.
The proposed legislation provided for 10 years imprisonment or a fine of N5 million or both for anyone found guilty of refusing to recite the national anthem.
Speaker Abbas clarified the bill by maintaining that it targets anyone found destroying the national symbol or place of worship.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844