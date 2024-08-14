Tajudeen Abba, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has introduced the Counter Subversion Bill on the floor of the Green Chamber. The bill sought punishment for anyone who refused to recite the reintroduced national anthem President Bola Tinubu recently accented to.

The proposed legislation provided for 10 years imprisonment or a fine of N5 million or both for anyone found guilty of refusing to recite the national anthem.

Speaker Abbas clarified the bill by maintaining that it targets anyone found destroying the national symbol or place of worship.

