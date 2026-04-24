Rita Daniels was spotted dancing and singing at a consultation visit for Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, publicly declaring her support for his 2027 bid

The move came after months of a messy separation between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko, fueled by allegations of domestic violence

Insiders suggest that Rita’s public display of loyalty to Okowa is a calculated blow to Nwoko’s political future following the arrest of her son

Nollywood actress and producer Rita Daniels has reportedly taken a political stance that has drawn attention, following claims that she is not backing her estranged in-law, Ned Nwoko, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development was disclosed by Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to the Delta State governor, who alleged that Rita Daniels has instead endorsed Ifeanyi Okowa for the Delta North senatorial seat.

According to the aide, the actress attended Okowa’s consultation visit to Aniocha South Local Government Area, where she was seen actively participating.

Rita Daniels backs Ned Nwoko's rival in senatorial bid. Photos: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Sharing details of the visit, Ossai claimed Rita Daniels publicly showed support during the gathering.

“Nollywood actress and producer Rita Daniels, estranged mother-in-law of Senator Ned Nwoko, has publicly endorsed Sen Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s bid for the Delta North Senatorial seat in 2027,” he wrote.

He added that she was seen dancing, singing, and praising Okowa in front of party stakeholders and women groups.

The appearance has drawn attention because Nwoko is also believed to have political interests tied to the same region.

The reported endorsement came amid strained relations between Rita Daniels and Ned Nwoko.

The tension had escalated after actress Regina Daniels, Rita’s daughter, reportedly separated from the politician over allegations of domestic issues.

Further reports also suggested that Nwoko accused his estranged wife of drug use — an allegation that intensified the situation.

The relationship reportedly worsened after one of Rita Daniels’ sons was arrested over alleged cyberbullying.

Read his post below:

Reactions trail Rita Daniel's decision against Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vickidarich10 stated:

"She’s funny. Never forget those who support you no matter how little it was."

@monye_lucky commented:

"Ned nwoko please make a sharp move join ADC now and have okowa out.we are ADC."

@pros_perous11 shared:

"Isn't it obvious?? Okowa thieve Ika man should go and sit down Delta North is not his personal property"

@g.whitebaby8 noted:

"okowa should go and rest.... he should even hide his face in shame... no infrastructure in 2 years,... the governor said is because he is paying okowa's depth... so what is okowa going to campaign for"

Ned Nwoko has been separated from Regina Daniels since 2025. Photoo: Ned Nwoko.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels declares her new age

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels sparked reactions after revealing her new age in a video.

The mother of two shared a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up on Instagram, looking radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her.

Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

Source: Legit.ng