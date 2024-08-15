JUST IN: Plus for Ganduje as Prominent Ally of Kano Governor Leaves NNPP for APC
- Abdulrahman Mai-Kadama, the senior special assistant (SSA) on entrepreneurship to the Kano state governor, has resigned his appointment and dumped the NNPP
- Legit.ng reports that Mai-Kadama announced his defection to the APC after meeting with the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin
- Mai-Kadama is a top shot of the famed Kwankwasiyya group, a movement led by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.
Kano, Kano state - Abdulrahman Mai Kadama, the senior special assistant to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state on entrepreneurship, has resigned from his appointment.
As reported by Premium Times on Thursday, August 15, Mai Kadama defected from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The defection happened after the former NNPP chieftain met with the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, in Abuja on Tuesday, August 13, The Cable noted.
In a statement, Jibrin said Mai-Kadama joined the APC to advance good governance.
The deputy senate president's statement reads:
“Today, Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya was in my residence in Abuja, where he dumped the red cap and joined the largest political party in Africa, APC.
“With the change of party, he announced that he is now Mai Kadama Maliya. The grassroots politician also announced his resignation as the senior special assistant to the governor of Kano state on entrepreneurship II."
Jibrin added:
“As I said previously, our party, APC, is the only party genuinely committed to enhancing the standard of living of our people.
“Let’s do it together; the train can accommodate all.”
Legit.ng reports that Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman would be delighted with the development.
Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano state, is a rival of the NNPP leaders, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf.
Doguwa brags about relevance in APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhassan Doguwa, the chairman of the house of representatives committee on petroleum resources (downstream), said he is a goldmine to the APC in Kano state and Nigeria.
Doguwa said this while responding to a claim by another Kano federal lawmaker, Abdulmumini Jibrin, that he posed a threat to the electoral fortunes of the APC in Kano.
