In the wake of the economic hardship and nationwide protest, the Nigerian government has made a disturbing announcement regarding the sale of subsidized rice to workers

Reports making the rounds on Thursday, August 8, disclosed that the Bola Tinubu government has put on hold the sale of the 50kg bag of rice to civil servants at N40,000

At the moment, no reason was given but a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, confirmed the development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Amid the 10-day , the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the withdrawal of its plan to sell subsidised 50-kilogram bags of rice to civil servants for N40,000.

FG suspends sale of 40k rice. Photo credit: Leadership, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The decision was communicated through a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (Human Resources Management Department).

The circular, titled, “Withdrawal of Internal Circular on Sale of Subsidized Rice to Public Servants,” was addressed to Directors and Heads of Departments, Leadership reported.

The circular stated:

“I am directed to refer to our internal circular in the Ministry (Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) of 1st August, 2024 on the above subject matter and to inform you that the Internal Circular is hereby withdrawn. Further details will be communicated in due course. Please bring the contents of this internal circular to the attention of staff in your respective Departments and Units for their information and proper guidance.”

No reason was provided for the abrupt halt in the plan, leaving many civil servants who had registered for the subsidised rice in a state of uncertainty.

Recall that the federal government recently created centres across the country where Nigerians could purchase sell 50kg of rice at N40,000.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Tinubu administration came up with the initiatives to ease living conditions for citizens.

Nigerians react as FG suspend sale of 40k rice

Legit.ng captured a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@azuosumili tweeted:

"The government never really starts anything it announces, it's government by headlines."

@AkaliCharles3 tweeted:

"Because protest is no longer strong that's why. I never expected anything good to come out of Tinubu's govt and certainly it won't."

@AlhajibukarUsm3

"Since from the beginning we know that it's a capital lie."

Source: Legit.ng