The leadership of the House of Representatives’ has clarified the actual amount lawmakers earn

The Spokesperson of the Green Chamber, Akin Rotimi, disclosed that lawmakers monthly pay is N600,000 not N900,000 as speculated in some quarters

The lawmaker also cleared the air regarding the 50 percent deduction in the salary of lawmaker to reduce economic hardship in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives’ monthly salary is N600,000 as against the N900,000 that is being speculated.

Reps clears air on salaries of Nigerian lawmakers. Photo credit: The House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

Honourable Akin Rotimi, the Spokesperson of the House, made this clarification in a statement he released to the press on Wednesday, August 7, in Abuja.

As reported by Vanguard, he reaffirmed the commitment of the house to the 50 percent deduction in their salary to reduce hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The House of Representatives has been inundated by some media outlets reporting claims of discrepancies in the salaries of members, suggesting that we received 100 per cent of oir July salaries.

“The report claimed that our salary amounted to N936,979.

“We wish to clarify that the actual monthly salary for members is N600,000, after deductions for advances such as housing, which are paid at the commencement of the tenure,” he said.

Why 50% salary deduction for six months was delayed

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, he said that the member who displayed his salary on a TV programme was an exceptional case, because he assumed office through a court decision many months after the on-boarding process was concluded.

Rotimi added that the house remained committed to the resolution passed on July 18, which mandated a 50 percent reduction in the salaries of members for six months.

“We acknowledge and regret that this resolution was not implemented by the bureaucracy as intended for the month of July.

“Resolutions of the House are ratified when the votes and proceedings of plenary are adopted on the next legislative day. Consequently, the bureaucracy was only formally instructed on July 23.”

Reps amend Police Act in favour of IGP

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, July 23, the House of Representatives amended the Police Act to allow the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to stay in office beyond retirement age.

According to the lawmakers, the amendment followed a request from President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng