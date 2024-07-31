Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has launched a programme called a Youth Internship Scheme initiated by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

No fewer than 10,000 youths from the Niger Delta region will receive N50,000 monthly from the NDDC initiative

Akpabio described the Niger Delta region as a protest-free zone while urging the youths and people to shun the hunger and hardship protests against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has designed a programme where 10,000 Niger Delta youths will receive N50,000 monthly.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said the programme will also afford the youths opportunities to improve their skills.

Akpabio launched the Youth Internship Scheme initiated by the NDDC Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He made this known during the NDDC Executive Management Engagement with Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities and Selected Stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Tuesday, July 30.

As reported by The Punch, Akpabio launched the programme called a Youth Internship Scheme initiated by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for 10,000 youths from the Niger Delta region.

“The 10,000 youths would be engaged in the programme designed to improve their skills, noting that the beneficiaries in the first phase would be paid N50,000 monthly.”

The former Akwa Ibom state governor urged youths and people of the Niger Delta region to shun the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship.

Akpabio stated that President Tinubu is committed to the development of the Niger Delta region.

He disclosed that the NDDC recently inaugurated five flagship projects covering roads, bridges, and electricity across the region following a presidential directive, Champion News reports

FG commences sale of 50kg rice for ₦40,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu's administration created centres for Nigerians to purchase a 50kg bag of rice for ₦40,000.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this is just the beginning of many initiatives from the government.

Idris said the prices of food items are expected to reduce since “the rainy season is here” and Tinubu's government investment in agricultural production and irrigation activities.

