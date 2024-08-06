The federal government has provided a fresh update regarding the sale of N40,000 bags of rice

President Tinubu's government disclosed that only public civil servants are eligible for the purchase of the rice

Jaiyesimi Abimbola, the director of human resources at the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, disclosed this and shared further details

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has concluded plans to sell a 50kg bag of rice to public servants for N40,000 to alleviate the nation's food crisis and its effects on Nigerians.

This was made known in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, signed by the Ministry's Director of Human Resources, Jaiyesimi Abimbola.

Recall that the federal government recently created centres across the country where Nigerians could purchase sell 50kg of rice at N40,000.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Tinubu administration came up with the initiatives to ease living conditions for citizens.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, August 6, the letter said all interested staff members were to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website and submit it to the director of human resources for endorsement.

It also noted that designated offices would coordinate payment for and distribution of the rice, while the chairman of the Joint Union Council of the ministry would serve as an observer for transparency reasons during the exercise.

50kg bag of rice at N40k: FG instructs workers

Interestingly, workers are allowed to purchase just a bag of rice, and those facing financial difficulties are advised to join the payment, purchase a bag, and share.

“As part of the Federal Government’s efforts to alleviate the current food crisis in the country and its effects on the general population, I am directed to inform you that 50kg bags of rice will be sold at a subsidised rate of N40,000 only per bag to interested public servants in Abuja.

“For effective implementation, all interested staff are required to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website, https://www.ohcsf.gov.ng, print, and submit same to the Director, HR, for endorsement.

“Payment for and distribution of the rice will be coordinated by designated officials while the chairman, Joint Union Council of the Ministry is required to serve as an observer during the period of the exercise for the purpose of transparency.”

