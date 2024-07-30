President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has created centres for Nigerians to purchase a 50kg bag of rice for ₦40,000

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this is just the beginning of many initiatives from the government

Idris said the prices of food items are expected to reduce since “the rainy season is here” and Tinubu's government investment in agricultural production and irrigation activities

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced that centres have been created to sell 50kg of rice at N40,000.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Tinubu administration came up with the initiatives to ease living conditions for citizens.

Idris said this is just the beginning of people friendly initiative from the government Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Idris called for calm on the proposed nationwide protest, stating that N40,000 for a bag of rice is just the beginning of more initiatives of the government.

As reported by Channels Television, Idris stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, July 29.

Idris said the prices of food items are expected to reduce since “the rainy season is here.”

The minister argued that there was no longer a need for the nationwide protests Tinubu's government is already attending to the needs of the protest organisers, The Punch reports.

“Rice is also being sold at about 50 per cent of its cost; a bag of rice is being sold as we speak. This rice has been taken to various centres across all the states of the federation and is being sold at N40,000. Centres have been created so that those who need this rice can go there and buy this rice at N40,000.

“In the first instance, about 10 trucks have been made available to each of these states; indeed, this is just the beginning. I know that some of the comments you hear are that it is never enough. The government has not pretended that these supplies are indeed enough. But these are necessary first steps that are being made and more of such interventions are being made in the interim.”

Wike begs youths to shun hardship protest

Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, made a U-turn after stating that the FCT was not available for any protest.

Wike has appealed to Nigerian youths in the nation's capital to shelve the planned nationwide protest against hardship.

He urged the youths to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to do his best to move the nation forward.

