President Bola Tinubu has joined Nigerians, the people of Ile-Ife, and the global Yoruba community in celebrating the 50th birthday of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, the Ojaja II.

The President, in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), on Thursday, October 17, highlighted Ooni’s remarkable leadership since ascending the throne at the age of 41.

Tinubu also acknowledged his vital role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people, Vanguard reported.

President Tinubu noted:

"Ooni Ogunwusi’s maturity and wisdom have been key in maintaining the traditions of Ile-Ife, which is revered as the source of the Yoruba civilization."

Tinubu speaks of Ooni’s role as a national leader

President Tinubu also praised Oba Ogunwusi for his deep sense of duty and knowledge, both as the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife and as a spiritual leader of the Yoruba people.

He commended the Ooni's service as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, where his influence has fostered unity, peace, and religious tolerance across the country.

He said:

"Ooni Ogunwusi is a unifying figure and a strong advocate for government policies that promote national peace and harmony."

Tinubu hails Ooni's empowerment, philanthropic initiative

Highlighting Ooni’s dedication to empowering women and youth, President Tinubu applauded his efforts in promoting education and entrepreneurship.

The President praised the monarch’s philanthropy, which has touched the lives of many Nigerians, particularly those in need.

Tinubu remarked:

"His tireless advocacy for empowerment through education and business is a shining example of his commitment to uplifting society."

See the statement below:

