FCT, Abuja - The nationwide hardship/hunger protest — slated for Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 — is expected to continue today, Saturday, August 3.

Omoyele Sowore, a prominent activist believed to be one of the organisers of the ‘End Bad Governance’ demonstration in Nigeria, on Friday, August 2, thanked protesters “for staying the course” since the commencement of the action.

A cost-of-living crisis hitting Nigeria at the time Bola Tinubu took office in 2023 intensified after the president removed the fuel subsidy and announced other reforms. Photo credit: @InibeheEffiong

Source: Twitter

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sowore stated that in addition to the street marches, people at home should engage in pot and pan protests against hunger, poverty, and starvation.

