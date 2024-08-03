Protest in Nigeria August 2024 LIVE Updates Day 3: 17 People Across States
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
FCT, Abuja - The nationwide hardship/hunger protest — slated for Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 — is expected to continue today, Saturday, August 3.
Omoyele Sowore, a prominent activist believed to be one of the organisers of the ‘End Bad Governance’ demonstration in Nigeria, on Friday, August 2, thanked protesters “for staying the course” since the commencement of the action.
In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sowore stated that in addition to the street marches, people at home should engage in pot and pan protests against hunger, poverty, and starvation.
Follow all the updates and coverage here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Obi reacts as '17' killed in Nigeria’s protests
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Friday night, August 2, lamented the killing of some 'End Bad Governance' protesters.
The Punch reported that no fewer than 17 persons were feared killed in Abuja, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna and Jigawa during the #Endbadgovernance protest which was held across the country on Thursday, August 1.
Subsequently, millions of residents in northern Nigeria were placed under 24-hour curfews.
In a statement he personally signed, and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Obi asked security agents to be professional.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.