FCT, Abuja - Protesters in Nigeria were arrested and curfews were imposed in five northern states after the looting of government and public properties.

The police continued to fire tear gas at protesters in various locations as they regrouped on Friday, August 2.

On Friday, August 2, Dele Momodu, a former presidential candidate, joined other Nigerians in appealing to the protesters to maintain peace at all costs.

Momodu advised the Bola Tinubu government to improve “its terrible communication strategies”.

The media entrepreneur also counselled the president to address Nigerians.

He wrote on X:

“For whatever it's worth, you (Tinubu) should have come out to address your fellow citizens. The feeling out there is that you've changed from the pro-democracy leader we used to know. A state of emergency won't solve the problems.

“The way forward would entail a huge sacrifice: the federal government should downsize drastically, by sacking most of the deadwoods imported to Abuja from Lagos in the name of political appointments. Ministries should be merged for cheaper and more efficient operations. The outlandish profligacy of governments at all levels must stop. The states must replicate too. Let’s all avert what may become a revolution. I salute the doggedness of Nigerians.”

Activist speaks on protest gains

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent Lagos-based human rights activist and lawyer, Barr. Tony Dania said about 25 percent of the target of the #EndBadGovernance protest had already been achieved even before staging the demonstration.

Dania, who is the principal of Dania and Associate, said the protests erupted because the government was not proactive in addressing the issues that led to the planned demonstrations.

