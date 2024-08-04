The hunger protest, which began on Thursday, August 1, has been gaining momentum across the country. Protesters are demanding action from the government to address the widespread hunger and economic hardship faced by many Nigerians. Despite the challenges, the protesters have remained resolute, with many vowing to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met.

There have been recent reports of violence in some states, and in some instances, some of the protesters resulted in looting. The police, in responding to this situation, opened fire on some protesters, and no less than 17 people were killed on day one of the protest. Some governors have also declared curfews in their states to ensure that the protest did not escalate.

Hunger protesters united

One of the striking aspects of the hunger protest is the unity displayed by protesters from different religious and ethnic backgrounds. Muslims and Christians have been seen protesting together, with Muslims even suspending their demonstrations to observe Friday prayers while Christians stood by in solidarity. This display of unity underscores the shared struggles and frustrations of Nigerians across different divides.

The government has been accused of being slow to respond to the protesters' demands, with many calling for more decisive action to address the economic challenges facing the country. The protesters are demanding policies that will alleviate poverty, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth. Until these demands are met, the protesters have vowed to continue their demonstrations, which are ongoing in many parts of the country.

As the hunger protest continues, there are concerns about the potential consequences of the government's inaction. If the protesters' demands are not addressed, there is a risk of further social unrest and instability. Some state governors have, therefore, declared curfews. Below is the list of those who have declared curfews.

Governor Mai Mala Buni

A curfew has been imposed in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru in Yobe State due to reports of looting and vandalism. The curfew, which is in effect for 24 hours, aims to maintain peace and prevent further destruction of government and private properties.

Brig Gen Dahiru Abdussallam, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, urged residents to comply with the curfew. He stated that the curfew is necessary to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the protests to vandalize and loot properties.

Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew and ensure full compliance. The Yobe State Government has taken this measure to maintain peace and stability in the affected areas and the state as a whole.

Governor Babagana Zulum

Borno State faced a dual crisis on Thursday, with a protest and a Boko Haram attack occurring simultaneously. The attack, which took place in Malari, Konduga Local Government Area, resulted in the loss of 16 lives.

In response to the crisis, the Borno State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew to prevent further violence and infiltration by non-state actors. According to the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, the curfew is a necessary measure to ensure public safety and prevent future occurrences of violence.

Katsina State

In Katsina, a large number of protesters gathered and marched near former President Muhammadu Buhari's residence in Daura to express their grievances.

In response, the Acting Governor of Katsina, Malam Faruq Lawal, imposed a 24-hour curfew in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area and a nighttime curfew (7 pm to 7 am) in the remaining areas, effectively banning protests statewide to maintain peace and order.

Umar Namadi of Jigawa

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state after the hunger protest turned violent. The curfew, which took effect immediately, aims to restore order and prevent further chaos.

However, the governor announced a temporary relaxation of the curfew from 12:00 to 2:30 pm on Friday to allow Muslims to attend the Jumm'at congregational prayers. The decision to impose the curfew was made due to the looting and destruction that occurred during the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state, which prompted the government to take measures to maintain peace and stability.

