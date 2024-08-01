BREAKING: Nigerian Governor Imposes 24-hour Curfew, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Maiduguri, Borno state - Governor Babagana Zulum has announced an immediate 24-hour curfew following the tragic detonation of an improvised explosive device in Kawori Market, Konduga area in Borno state.
A Boko Haram suicide bomber was suspected to have carried out the attack resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals and critical injuries to several others on Wednesday, July 31.
The state Police public relations officer, (PRO) ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, made this known in a statement on Thursday, August 1.
As reported by The Punch, Governor Zulum consulted with top security officials before implementing this measure.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order his Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it’s expedient to declare 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect.”
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.