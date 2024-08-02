Hardship Protest: Katsina Gov't Enforces Curfew, Takes Other Crucial Actions Amid Rising Tensions
- A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area, and a 7:00 pm to 7:00 am curfew applies to the remaining 33 LGAs
- Acting Governor Malam Faruk Jobe announced the ban on all unusual gatherings and protests throughout the state to address recent law and order issues
- Residents are advised to remain calm, follow the curfew hours, and continue their activities during the designated safe periods
Following the increasing violence during the hardship protest, the Katsina State Government has implemented a 24-hour curfew in the Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area.
Also, the state government declared a 7pm to 7am curfew for the remaining 33 Local Government Areas of the state.
Kastina govt bans unusual gatherings, protests
Acting Governor Malam Faruk Jobe, through a statement from Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Abdullahi Garba Faskari also announced a ban on all unusual gatherings and protests throughout the state.
The state government made these decisions on Thursday, August 1, after an Emergency State Security Council meeting was convened to address the recent breakdown of law and order caused by nationwide protests, Leadership reported.
Jobe noted that the government had received reports of protests being hijacked by individuals engaging in vandalism, looting, and destruction of property, Channels Television reported.
The statement reads:
"The government deemed these measures necessary to protect lives and property, while reminding the public to remain calm and law-abiding."
Security agencies, residents urged to ensure peace
Security agencies were instructed to arrest anyone violating these orders.
The acting governor encouraged residents to continue their activities within the designated safe periods.
Tinubu meets Wike Amid hunger protest
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike on Thursday, August 1, amid the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.
Wike arrived at the State House in Abuja around 4pm, dressed in a white suit and driving a Prado SUV.
Although the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed, it coincided with protests in the FCT, including around the Central Area and Eagle Square, where demonstrators defied security warnings to vacate the area.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944