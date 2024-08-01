The police at the FCT have denied the claims that the Nyanya Police Division was burnt down to raze by the end hunger protester

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, said the police station was intact, and only a police container compartment at the station was attacked

Adeh added that four suspects were arrested while trying to attack the Tipper Garage Police Post during the first day of the protest

The FCT Police Command has denied reports that the Nyanya Police Division was set ablaze by protesters on Thursday, August 1. According to the police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the actual damage was to a police container compartment at the Nyanya checkpoint, not the division itself.

SP Adeh clarified that the compartment was set on fire, but the division remained intact. She also reported an attempt to vandalize the Tipper Garage Police Post by four suspects, who were arrested and identified as Mathias Jude, Mohammad Ahmed, Abba Jibril, and Mohammad Haruna.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, acknowledged the right to protest but condemned the destruction of public or police property. He warned that violent protesters arrested for damaging property would face the full force of the law.

The police are taking a firm stance against violence and vandalism during protests while recognizing the right to peaceful demonstration. The situation remains under control, with the police working to maintain order and prevent further damage.

When will the hunger protest end?

The hunger protest, scheduled for August 1-10, has sparked concern across Nigeria due to its focus on economic hardship and food scarcity. While some support the protest as a necessary measure to push the government to act, others fear it could lead to violence and instability.

Despite court orders restricting the protest to designated areas, demonstrators have taken to the streets in Kano and the Federal Capital Territory, resulting in reported casualties, including one death and one injury in Kano.

The government has urged calm and promised to address the protesters' concerns, but the situation remains tense. Nigerians are bracing themselves for potential consequences, hoping their voices will be heard and demands met as the protest continues.

Hunger protest: Why governors should be blamed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian governors have been accused of being responsible for allowing the economic crisis in the country to lead to the planned nationwide hunger protest.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan said that the state allocations were multiplied by the federal government following the removal of the fuel subsidy, but the governors did not let it reflect on the people.

According to Hassan, if the governors had shared what was sent to them and followed President Bola Tinubu's rules, Nigeria's problems would have been half-solved, and there wouldn't have been calls for the protest.

