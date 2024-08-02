The end bad governance protesters in Lagos state were provided with water as they expressed their grievances with the prevailing hunger and hardship in the country

A video of some police officers distributing bags of water to the demonstrators in the southwest state, surfaced online and warmed the hearts of many

Legit.ng reports that IGP Kayode Egbetokun issued a fresh order following the outcome of Thursday's protest after an officer was killed and police stations were destroyed

In a surprising display of solidarity, police officers were seen handing out sachet water to in Lagos state on Thursday, August 1.

The protesters converged at separate locations in the state calling for the end of bad governance and economic hardship.

Police officers distribute bags of water to protesters in Lagos. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

A viral video shared by the police force on its X handle, showed police officers distributing bags of water to the demonstrators.

The police captioned the video: “If it’s peaceful, we’re game” – indicating their support for peaceful protests, The Punch reported.

Protests erupted in some states on Thursday as citizens expressed their frustration over the country’s prevailing economic hardship.

Nigerians began the #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria protest on August 1, 2024, to draw the attention of the government to their plight.

Nigerians react as police show love to Lagos protesters

Legit.ng captured some reactions from X.

@E_Mbuyazi tweeted:

"In Abuja, a peaceful protest, we were teargas like we are criminals. Police were hostile to us today while there was no evidence of violence on our part."

@vincentchidi6 tweeted:

"Una don humble now abi. Today na just introduction oo. Na tomorrow we go start protest."

@SavvyRinu tweeted:

"What kind of useless propaganda is this?"

@friskyblaq_ tweeted:

"Mtschew Ordinary sachet water so you people cannot cook rice and give it to the protesters? #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria."

@Balogunolugben7 tweeted:

"This is humanitarian and it is commendable to our darling NIGERIA POLICE FORCE."

@drkenon2 tweeted:

"Those you shot and k!lled nko?"

@DiohaRachael tweeted:

"We have records of all the atrocities you people committed today."

Watch the video below;

Protests: IGP issues fresh order after attack on officer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun disclosed that a policeman was murdered and some officers sustained injuries during the protest while some stations were destroyed.

Egbetokun, who described Thursday’s action as mass uprising, said his men have been placed on red alert.

He appealed for calm and hinted on the possibility of inviting the army to restore order and prevent further escalation.

Source: Legit.ng