Enzo Fernandez’s goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Chelsea over rivals Tottenham Hotspur

Both teams had goals disallowed in the second half, with Moises Caicedo at the centre of both actions

The win helped Chelsea return to that top four after Man City and Newcastle won on Wednesday

Chelsea have returned to the Premier League top four after an intense and hard-fought 1-0 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez's header in the 50th minute was enough to earn the Blues all three points in an intense London derby that lived up to expectations in terms of football and drama.

Enzo Maresca gestures during Chelsea's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Moises Caicedo had a brilliant goal disallowed after Levi Colwill was ruled offside in the buildup, according to PL Match Centre, and minutes later, a foul on Caicedo saw Pape Sarr’s goal disallowed.

It was far from a perfect performance from Enzo Maresca's side, but it did not stop them from getting their fourth straight wins over Tottenham and five consecutive home wins, as noted by Premier League.

As noted by The Athletic, Ange Postecoglou became the first Tottenham boss to lose his first four Premier League matches against Chelsea.

Legit.ng looks at five things we learnt from Chelsea's narrow win over Tottenham.

Lessons from Chelsea vs Tottenham

Jackson missed, but upgrade needed

Nicolas Jackson returned to the starting lineup after over two months injured and breathed life into Chelsea’s attacks, something Christopher Nkunku didn't offer in his absence. However, goalscoring continues to be an issue, and the Blues need to invest in a striker.

Robert Sanchez gives mixed feelings

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gave the fans nervy moments, and his blushes were saved by the foul on Caicedo for Sarr’s goal, for which he could have done better. He made a brilliant save in that 89th minute to keep Chelsea in the lead late in the game.

Enzo Fernandez has improved

Fernandez was heavily criticised by the fans last season under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino. The 2022 World Cup winner has stepped up this season and has contributed crucial goals, including the match-winner tonight.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring Chelsea's goal against Tottenham. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Is Cole Palmer back?

Star man Palmer has endured a difficult time since December, going miserably out of form. He provided the assist for that winning goal, his first since December, despite creating 39 chances in that time. His return to form will be crucial for Chelsea's quest for Champions League football in the final eight games.

Lavia, Fofana unreliable

Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana were ruled out of tonight’s game due to injuries, with both just returning from long-term injuries. Fofana played before the international break, while Lavia suffered a setback. Both are crucial to Maresca's system, but their fitness issue is a cause for concern for the manager.

Chelsea told to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a former Chelsea boss advised the club to sign Victor Osimhen as an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson ahead of a possible return to the Champions League next season.

2012 UCL winner with Chelsea, Roberto Di Matteo, told the club to consider options, including Alexander Isak, but noted that Osimhen has previously been linked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng