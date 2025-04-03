Chelsea vs Tottenham: 5 Things Learned As Enzo Fernandez Helps Blues Beat Rivals
- Enzo Fernandez’s goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Chelsea over rivals Tottenham Hotspur
- Both teams had goals disallowed in the second half, with Moises Caicedo at the centre of both actions
- The win helped Chelsea return to that top four after Man City and Newcastle won on Wednesday
Chelsea have returned to the Premier League top four after an intense and hard-fought 1-0 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Fernandez's header in the 50th minute was enough to earn the Blues all three points in an intense London derby that lived up to expectations in terms of football and drama.
Moises Caicedo had a brilliant goal disallowed after Levi Colwill was ruled offside in the buildup, according to PL Match Centre, and minutes later, a foul on Caicedo saw Pape Sarr’s goal disallowed.
It was far from a perfect performance from Enzo Maresca's side, but it did not stop them from getting their fourth straight wins over Tottenham and five consecutive home wins, as noted by Premier League.
As noted by The Athletic, Ange Postecoglou became the first Tottenham boss to lose his first four Premier League matches against Chelsea.
Legit.ng looks at five things we learnt from Chelsea's narrow win over Tottenham.
Lessons from Chelsea vs Tottenham
Jackson missed, but upgrade needed
Nicolas Jackson returned to the starting lineup after over two months injured and breathed life into Chelsea’s attacks, something Christopher Nkunku didn't offer in his absence. However, goalscoring continues to be an issue, and the Blues need to invest in a striker.
Robert Sanchez gives mixed feelings
Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gave the fans nervy moments, and his blushes were saved by the foul on Caicedo for Sarr’s goal, for which he could have done better. He made a brilliant save in that 89th minute to keep Chelsea in the lead late in the game.
Enzo Fernandez has improved
Fernandez was heavily criticised by the fans last season under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino. The 2022 World Cup winner has stepped up this season and has contributed crucial goals, including the match-winner tonight.
Is Cole Palmer back?
Star man Palmer has endured a difficult time since December, going miserably out of form. He provided the assist for that winning goal, his first since December, despite creating 39 chances in that time. His return to form will be crucial for Chelsea's quest for Champions League football in the final eight games.
Lavia, Fofana unreliable
Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana were ruled out of tonight’s game due to injuries, with both just returning from long-term injuries. Fofana played before the international break, while Lavia suffered a setback. Both are crucial to Maresca's system, but their fitness issue is a cause for concern for the manager.
Chelsea told to sign Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that a former Chelsea boss advised the club to sign Victor Osimhen as an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson ahead of a possible return to the Champions League next season.
2012 UCL winner with Chelsea, Roberto Di Matteo, told the club to consider options, including Alexander Isak, but noted that Osimhen has previously been linked.
